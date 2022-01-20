Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Navient by 441.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Navient by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NAVI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 45,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. Navient has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Navient’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.