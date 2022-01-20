Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 6,560,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Navient by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 271,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

