Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 5,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 186,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $514.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 22.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

