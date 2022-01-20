NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.42 Per Share

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.39. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON NBMI opened at GBX 90 ($1.23) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.07. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 81.70 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.70 ($1.35).
About NB Global Monthly Income Fund
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.