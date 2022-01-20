Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.01 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report sales of $25.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.45 million and the highest is $29.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $23.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $101.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.98 million to $105.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $266.65 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $545.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 2,402,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $26.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 110,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 452,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 47,907 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 354.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

