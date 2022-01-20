Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NLLSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NLLSF opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Nel ASA has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

