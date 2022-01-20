Neptune Wellness Solutions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,631 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 438% compared to the typical volume of 489 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 127,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 51.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 145,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 426.60% and a negative return on equity of 74.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

