Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $580.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $590.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $515.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $608.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.95. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $228.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

