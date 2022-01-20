Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.

NBO traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

In other news, insider Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $35,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,003 shares of company stock valued at $64,038.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

