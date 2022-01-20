NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NPCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NeuroPace from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 15.37. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

