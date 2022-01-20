NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on NPCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NeuroPace from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.
Shares of NPCE stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 15.37. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $27.38.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.
About NeuroPace
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
