Neutrino System Base Token Achieves Market Cap of $255,020.38 (NSBT)

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino System Base Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino System Base Token has a market capitalization of $255,020.38 and approximately $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.18 or 0.07420187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00063014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,756.22 or 0.99845556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00066325 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007639 BTC.

About Neutrino System Base Token

Neutrino System Base Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino System Base Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino System Base Token’s official website is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

