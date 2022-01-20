New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in December

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,898,500 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 1,477,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 527.4 days.
New Hope stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. New Hope has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.
New Hope Company Profile
Further Reading: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.