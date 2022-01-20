New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in December

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,898,500 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 1,477,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 527.4 days.

New Hope stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. New Hope has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Get New Hope alerts:

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.