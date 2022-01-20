New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:NYC opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.41. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 93.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New York City REIT will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in New York City REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in New York City REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New York City REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New York City REIT by 38.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York City REIT by 60.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

