New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,572 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,456 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

