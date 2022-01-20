New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

