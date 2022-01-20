New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “
Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.93.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.
See Also: Dividend
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.