New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $492,000 Stock Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Forterra were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 276.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the third quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 90.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 95,688.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the second quarter worth $258,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRTA opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 47.37%.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

