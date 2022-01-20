New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $544,000 Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 231.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth $205,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TPB. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:TPB opened at $35.53 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $670.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.