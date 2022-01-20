New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. FMR LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after buying an additional 161,897 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $3,334,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 114,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $631.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

