New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,584 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

NCBS opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Hector Colon bought 675 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

