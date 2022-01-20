New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,810 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ebix were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ebix by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

EBIX opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $950.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.70.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

