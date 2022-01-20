New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 39,994 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,994 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,675,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 110.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.60%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

