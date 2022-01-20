Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Down 6.7%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.91. 4,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 340,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 308.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 209,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Newegg Commerce by 91.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

