Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Down to $7.90

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.07. Nexters shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04.

Get Nexters alerts:

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEV. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Nexters Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nexters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.