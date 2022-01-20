Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Down to $7.90

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.07. Nexters shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04.
Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Nexters Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEV)
Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.
