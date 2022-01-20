Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $89.82 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Colon purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 17.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

