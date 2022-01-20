Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $89.82 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.92.
In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Colon purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 17.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.
About Nicolet Bankshares
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
