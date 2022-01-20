NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in NIKE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NIKE by 61.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,586,000 after buying an additional 195,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $147.25. 97,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,145,859. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $232.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

