Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $34.32 million and $1.29 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,651.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.32 or 0.07479442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.29 or 0.00327218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.79 or 0.00892614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00072919 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.11 or 0.00470843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.00257664 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,454,339,172 coins and its circulating supply is 8,840,089,172 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

