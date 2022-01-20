Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 392.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 848.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

NYSE MSI opened at $244.25 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $167.07 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.