Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 484,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,518,000 after buying an additional 76,569 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 15,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.