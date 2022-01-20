Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 19,373 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. CLSA increased their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

