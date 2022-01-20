Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $231.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.98. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

