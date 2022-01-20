Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 107,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

