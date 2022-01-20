Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 194 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 21.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $222,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $174.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $143.60 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.