NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 41.4% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 145,316 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,624,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,947,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 70,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,637 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.95.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

