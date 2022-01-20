NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 382 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NorthWestern by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 73,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,314,000 after acquiring an additional 449,420 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWE stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.