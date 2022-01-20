NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 7,500 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $82,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $105,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

