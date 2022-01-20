NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $618,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 264.8% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 356,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after acquiring an additional 258,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 97.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72,723 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

