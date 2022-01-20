NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $618,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 264.8% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 356,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after acquiring an additional 258,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 97.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72,723 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56.
In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
