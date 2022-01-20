NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after acquiring an additional 609,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Livent by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,648,000 after acquiring an additional 272,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Livent by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after acquiring an additional 611,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Livent by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 136,956 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $23.11 on Thursday. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -256.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.10.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

