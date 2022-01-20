Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MBTC opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. Nocturne Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter worth $225,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter worth $281,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter worth $884,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

