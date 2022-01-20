Noked Israel Ltd Takes $13.87 Million Position in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)

Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 608,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,000. Riskified makes up 3.3% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $19,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Riskified stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,985. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.94. Riskified Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

