Noked Israel Ltd Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $65,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total value of $1,551,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB traded up $18.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $403.02. 22,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,717. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $495.41 and a 200 day moving average of $456.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.