Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.25 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €5.25 ($5.97) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.08 ($6.91).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.