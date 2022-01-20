Nord Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.45 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $636,312.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00005658 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00058572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064458 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.27 or 0.07479455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,053.31 or 0.99903212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00065796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,873,810 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

