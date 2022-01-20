Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Cut to SEK 10.70 by Analysts at Barclays

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its price target decreased by Barclays from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NRDBY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.06.

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

