Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Nortech Systems stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nortech Systems by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nortech Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nortech Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

