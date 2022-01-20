Northland Securities Trims Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Target Price to $26.00

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZGNX. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.10.

ZGNX opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,001,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after buying an additional 295,735 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 248,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 516,935 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

