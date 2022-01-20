Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,242,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,706 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $540,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Shares of NCLH opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

