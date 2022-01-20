Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for about 1.7% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.89. 42,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,753. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

