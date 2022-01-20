Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after purchasing an additional 158,586 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

NYSE:NUE opened at $104.25 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day moving average is $108.53.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

