NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 263.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 5.8% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,877,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,460,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,411 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $254.19. The stock had a trading volume of 504,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,917,379. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $635.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.