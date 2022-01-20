O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Down 2.8%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 28,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 923,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

